- Şirket ödülleri
- 2011 Lahti: Biennale
- Jury Prize for good design forest stemware set, 2010 Design Turkey Superior Design award
- cube dish set, 2009 iF Gold Product Design award
- twig stool, 2009 iF Gold Communication Design award
- ilio corporate identity, 2009 iF Product Design award
- happycell crystalline tumblers, 2009 EDIDA
- tableware & accessories category winner Turkey,
- Design Management Europe Award 2009
- honourable mention | small companies category, 2009 Design Plus
- forest stemware, 2009 Design Plus
- happycell crystalline tumblers
- , 2009 red dot design award
- black diamond armchair, 2009 red dot design award
- forest stemware, 2009 design defined honoree
- forest stemware, 2008 Design Turkey
- Superior Design award
- black diamond armchair
- Hepsini göster: 27 ödül
- Adres
-
turnacıbaşı sokak, neşe apt. vo.9/7
34433 İstanbul
Türkiye
+90-2122452563 www.ilio.eu