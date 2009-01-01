현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

Ev dekorasyonuyla ilgili verdiğimiz hizmetten daha iyi faydalanmak için lütfen başka bir tarayıcıyı ücretsiz olarak indirin. İkonun üzerine tıklamanız yeterli!

Odalar
Profesyoneller
Dergi
Kendin Yap
Profesyonel ol
Özel
Oturumu kapat
ilio
Tasarımcılar İstanbul
Genel Bakış 9Projeler (9) 0Yeni Fikirler (0)
Değerlendirmeler (0)
edit edit in admin Değerlendirme iste Yeni proje
Değerlendirme iste Profili düzenle

Projeler

Yeni proje
  • Premium'a geç
    • landscape, ilio ilio MutfakYemek Takımı & Bardaklar Mermer Beyaz
    landscape
    cube, ilio ilio MutfakYemek Takımı & Bardaklar Porselen Beyaz
    cube, ilio ilio MutfakYemek Takımı & Bardaklar Porselen Beyaz
    cube
    ice drop, ilio ilio MutfakYemek Takımı & Bardaklar Cam Şeffaf
    ice drop, ilio ilio MutfakYemek Takımı & Bardaklar Cam Şeffaf
    ice drop
    bouquet, ilio ilio Ev İçiBitki & Aksesuarlar Cam Şeffaf
    bouquet, ilio ilio Ev İçiBitki & Aksesuarlar Cam Şeffaf
    bouquet
    neyzen, ilio ilio MutfakYemek Takımı & Bardaklar Cam Şeffaf
    neyzen, ilio ilio MutfakYemek Takımı & Bardaklar Cam Şeffaf
    neyzen, ilio ilio MutfakYemek Takımı & Bardaklar Cam Şeffaf
    +1
    neyzen
    sade, ilio ilio MutfakYemek Takımı & Bardaklar Cam Şeffaf
    sade, ilio ilio MutfakYemek Takımı & Bardaklar Cam Şeffaf
    sade, ilio ilio MutfakYemek Takımı & Bardaklar Cam Şeffaf
    +2
    sade
    Hepsini göster: 9 proje
    Şirket ödülleri
    • 2011 Lahti: Biennale
    • Jury Prize for good design forest stemware set, 2010 Design Turkey Superior Design award
    • cube dish set, 2009 iF Gold Product Design award
    • twig stool, 2009 iF Gold Communication Design award
    • ilio corporate identity, 2009 iF Product Design award
    • happycell crystalline tumblers, 2009 EDIDA
    • tableware & accessories category winner Turkey,
    • Design Management Europe Award 2009
    • honourable mention | small companies category, 2009 Design Plus
    • forest stemware, 2009 Design Plus
    • happycell crystalline tumblers
    • , 2009 red dot design award
    • black diamond armchair, 2009 red dot design award
    • forest stemware, 2009 design defined honoree
    • forest stemware, 2008 Design Turkey
    • Superior Design award
    • black diamond armchair
    • Hepsini göster: 27 ödül
    Adres
    turnacıbaşı sokak, neşe apt. vo.9/7
    34433 İstanbul
    Türkiye
    +90-2122452563 www.ilio.eu
      Add SEO element