Horizon Mum

We have started with production of candles giving a novel touch to our lives with lighting, decorating and positive effects on human psychology in 2003. In the journey we had set forth in 2003 we have focused on production of candles under our brandname ‘’HORIZON’’ with high quality, competitive price , continuity ,prompt service understanding and with continuous investments increasing variety of our products and thereby customer portfolio everyday.

We are glad to present rich variety of our candles to home decoration and giftware sectors both in Turkey and many other countries worldwide. We have completed our supply chain by including other decoration items like candle holders ,accessories ,etc. to our range. Moreover we are glad to see growing interest in our candle making workshops and participation everyday. We present rich variety of our products to tastes of our customers in our showroom covering 2000 sqm closed area in Gunesli/Istanbul/TURKEY.