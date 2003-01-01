현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

Horizon Mum
Dekoratörler İstanbul
Projeler

    We have started with production of candles giving a novel touch to our lives with  lighting, decorating and positive effects on human psychology in 2003. In the journey we had set forth in 2003  we have focused  on production of candles  under our brandname ‘’HORIZON’’  with  high quality, competitive price ,   continuity ,prompt service  understanding and with   continuous  investments increasing variety of our products and  thereby customer portfolio everyday.

    We are glad to present rich variety of   our candles to home decoration and giftware sectors both in Turkey and many other countries worldwide. We have completed our  supply chain by including other decoration items like candle holders ,accessories ,etc. to our range. Moreover we are glad to see growing interest in our candle making workshops and participation  everyday. We present  rich variety of our products to tastes of our  customers  in our showroom covering 2000 sqm closed area  in Gunesli/Istanbul/TURKEY.

    Hizmetler
    • Mum üretimi
    • mum ve aksesuar satışı
    • mum malzemeleri ve aksesuarları satışı
    • mum kursları ve aktiviteler
    Hizmet alanları
    istanbul
    Adres
    BAĞLAR MAH. YALÇIN KOREŞ CAD. NO:34 GÜNEŞLİ
    34209 İstanbul
    Türkiye
    +90-2124748121 www.horizonmum.com

    Değerlendirmeler

    Resul Kadıoğlu
    Sizden çok acil ricamdir. Süleyman BAHÇEVAN"ı tanıyor musunuz? Ben eski bir tanıdığıyım(19) Sizden olumlu ya da olumsuz dönüş yapacağınızı umut ediyorumm. Bu saatte yazmış olmam işin aciliyetini gözler önüne seriyordur. Teşekkür ederim şimdiden:)
    3 gün önce
    mehmet benk
    Mum dünyasında etkili bir yere sahip
    2 yıldan fazla önce
    Haldun Çetin
    Oncelikle kapidan iceri girdiğinizde cok guzel kokulari hissediyorsunuz ki bu kokular mumlarda kullaniliyor. Icerde yogun bir üretim temposu bulunmakta. Güzel bir tesis.
    1 yıldan fazla önce
