THE KAIROS
Tekstil & Kaplamalar Istanbul
Projeler

    • Sita Mandala by the kairos - Mandala Designs For Your Home, THE KAIROS THE KAIROS Yatak OdasıTekstil Ürünleri Pamuklu
    Sita Mandala by the kairos - Mandala Designs For Your Home, THE KAIROS THE KAIROS Yatak OdasıTekstil Ürünleri Pamuklu
    Sita Mandala by the kairos - Mandala Designs For Your Home
    Vayu Mandala Duvet Cover - Mandala Designs For Your Home, THE KAIROS THE KAIROS Yatak OdasıTekstil Ürünleri Pamuklu
    Vayu Mandala Duvet Cover - Mandala Designs For Your Home
    The Kairos Agni Mandala Throw Bedspread Tapestry, THE KAIROS THE KAIROS Yatak OdasıAksesuarlar & Dekorasyon Pamuklu Kırmızı
    The Kairos Agni Mandala Throw Bedspread Tapestry

    Ethnic home accessories company based in Turkey & Singapore. Mandala supplier - tapestries, throws, duvet cover and roundies. Retail and wholesale. 

    *We ship worldwide and can manufacture any desired design.

    Hizmetler
    • Wholesale and retail mandala tapestry supplier
    • bedspreads
    • bed sheets
    • bed covers
    • duvet cover
    • wall hanging
    • Wall Decor
    • tapestry
    Hizmet alanları
    home &beach textile ve istanbul
    Adres
    Akcaburgaz Mh. 137. Sk. No:9/1 Esenyurt
    34522 Istanbul
    Türkiye
    +90-5337481807 www.the-kairos.com
