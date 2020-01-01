현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

Dreams Wallpapers &amp; Fabrıcs
Tekstil & Kaplamalar İstanbul
    Dreams Wallpapers

    At dreamswallpapers&fabrics, we have been  working in the wallpaper, wallcoverings and fabrics sector since 1995. Today, we are proud to announce that we are one of the most reputable suppliers in our market. We give great importance in  following the latest trends in the market and working with internationally renowned award- winning companies.

    Since 1995, product quality, design and variety have been  at the forefront for us. At dreamswallpapers&fabrics our ultimate goal is to provide comprehensive collections for all types of wallpaper, wallcovering and upholstry/ drapery fabrics. We represent brands such as Arlin, NLXL, Fromental, Roberto Cavalli, Desima, Acker, Texdecor, Tekko, Casadeco, Casadeco Fabrics, Zuber, Scion, Anthology, Harlequin, Morris&Co, Sanderson, Zoffany, Linge, Libeco Home, James Malone and York brand including designers Carey Lind, Ronald Redding, Stacy Garcia. Also in our extensive product range, we offer natural wallcoverings and products which are 100% hand made. We offer a retail service at our Fenerbahçe showroom . While expanding our dealer network, our collections are being sold in Cyprus & Iran through our dealers. Dealers & sales services for projects are provided in our head Office in Keyap.

    Hizmet alanları
    istanbul
    Adres
    Y. Dudullu Mah. Keyap Çarşı A2 Blok No: 12, Ümraniye
    34760 İstanbul
    Türkiye
    www.dreamswall.com
