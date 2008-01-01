Glaister Gaucher Architechts

glaister gaucher architects kent bağlamı içinde mekan üretim biçimlerini araştıran, mimarlığı çeşitli potansiyelleri gerçekleştirmek için bir arayüz olarak kurgulamayı hedefleyen bir mimari oluşumdur. glaister||gaucher mimarlık, 2014 yılında, İpek B. Glaister ve Şule E. Gaucher’in farklı alanlarda edindikleri deneyimler ve farklı ölçeklerde yarattıkları birikimlerin bir araya gelmesi ile kurulmuştur. Mimarlığı bütüncül olarak ele alarak, güncel mimari üretim biçimleri ile mimarlık pratiğini sürdürmekte ve çeşitli tipolojileri yeniden yorumlamayı hedefleyen projeler üretmektedir. GGA kentsel dönüşüm ve değişim esnasında ortaya çıkan yapı stogunun içinde mimari kimliğe sahip yapı üretmenin sınırlarını zorlayan, güncel üretim potansiyellerini araştıran genç ve dinamik bir ofistir.

glaister gaucher architects is an office that uses architecture as an interface for realizing different potentials and investigates different methods within architecture. glaister gaucher architects is founded by İpek B. Glaister ve Şule E. Gaucher in 2014 with the experience they had in different scales of projects. As a young office GGA’s aims to question different typologies of architecture and re-interpret the ideas beyond them. By approaching architecture in a holistic way, gga aims to create built environment with identity in the fast growing city.

Meet the Team:

İpek Baycan Glaister

In 2008, she graduated from Istanbul Technical University, Faculty of Architecture. Between 2008-2010, she received her Master of Architecture degree from I.T.U. Architectural Design Program where she wrote her thesis – Buffer Place: A New Form of Spatial Occurrence in the Fragmented Metropolitan City.- Throughout her studies she participated in various design projects, international architecture competitions, construction projects, exhibitions and publications. She received two mentions, the first in Politecnico di Milano, Compasso Volante International Competition and the second in Kizilay City Square National Urban Design Competition.

Between 2010-2012, she worked as an architect in Emre Arolat Architects; involved in projects concerning different scales and typologies of architecture. Later on in 2012, she founded FILL-IN which operated as project-based partnerships with different architectural offices. Throughout her free-lance career she has worked in collaboration on a variety of projects ranging from urban design to interior design projects. She continues her professional work in GGA – Glaister||Gaucher Architects which she founded with Şule Erturk Gaucher in 2014. Together they have received the Kıyı Koşe Caferaga Sport Center Site first prize. Since 2014, she is a part time lecturer inGebze Institute of Technology for 3rd year Design Studio.

Şule Ertürk Gaucher

After 5 years of Bachelors in Architecture in Yildiz Technical University and a year of Master’s degree in Computer Aided Design, she joined the Ecole Spéciale d’Architecture in Paris. She developed a thesis on Parametric Urbanism in YTU concerning computational tools to urban design. Since 2012, she had the chance to tutor both at school and international workshops about Parametric Tools, Computational Design and Generative Design processes.

Since 2009, she has been in charge of the projects, from concept design to delivery. She has worked on a variety of scales and programs; mixed-use buildings, skyscrapers, hotels, malls, office spaces, as well as housing and interior architecture for different restaurants. In 2013, she worked in the 3D department of the Ateliers Jean Nouvel. She continues her professional work in GGA – Glaister||Gaucher Architects which she founded with Ipek Glaister in 2014. Together they have received the Kıyı Koşe Caferaga Sport Center Site first prize.