I'm a 21 years old Interior Architect & Graphic Designer from İzmir (Turkey). I love everything that has to do with architecture, interior architecture, graphic design and industrial design. I have 4 years of experience working as a freelance and working on different studios. During my Interior Architecture education, I’ve done my internship at Chiba University in Japan as lead interior architect. Now, I’m working as freelancer.
