현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

Ev dekorasyonuyla ilgili verdiğimiz hizmetten daha iyi faydalanmak için lütfen başka bir tarayıcıyı ücretsiz olarak indirin. İkonun üzerine tıklamanız yeterli!

Odalar
Profesyoneller
Dergi
Kendin Yap
Profesyonel ol
Özel
Oturumu kapat
ozancicek
İç Mimarlar İzmir
Genel Bakış 1Projeler (1) 0Yeni Fikirler (0)
Değerlendirmeler (0)
edit edit in admin Değerlendirme iste Yeni proje
Değerlendirme iste Profili düzenle

Projeler

Yeni proje
  • Premium'a geç
    • Onwaves Yacht Design, ozancicek ozancicek
    Onwaves Yacht Design, ozancicek ozancicek
    Onwaves Yacht Design, ozancicek ozancicek
    +3
    Onwaves Yacht Design

    I'm a 21 years old Interior Architect & Graphic Designer from İzmir (Turkey). I love everything that has to do with architecture, interior architecture, graphic design and industrial design. I have 4 years of experience working as a freelance and working on different studios. During my Interior Architecture education, I’ve done my internship at Chiba University in Japan as lead interior architect. Now, I’m working as freelancer.

    Hizmet alanları
    İzmir
    Adres
    35330 İzmir
    Türkiye
    www.ozancicek.com
      Add SEO element