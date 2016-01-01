İstanbul ve New York'ta konumlanan S+ Architecture, tasarım araştırmaları için bir platform sunmakta, kentsel ölçekten objeye geniş bir çeşitlilikte ve coğrafyada üretimi hedeflemektedir. S+ tasarlanacak bina ve kentsel bağlamın bütünleşmesine yönelik bir tasarım süreci izlemekte ve tasarım sorunlarına yaratıcı çözümler bulmaktadır. Her projenin işlevsel gereksiniminin farklı oluşu, grubun her defasında yeni keşifler peşinde olmasını sağlamaktadır. Tasarım araştırmalarının ilk aşamalarında proje alanı, işlevsel program ve sürdürülebilirlik konusundaki inovasyonlara odaklanılırken; sürecin sonunda bağlama duyarlı, konseptin sürüklediği, yenilikçi ve yaratıcı sürdürülebilir binalar ve çevreleri ortaya çıkarır.

S+ çok çeşitli ölçeklerde – depolama ünitelerinden, minimal boyutta yaşama mekanlarına, geniş saraylara, üniversite yapılarına, ve üretim tesislerine – projeler gerçekleştirmektedir. Bu projelerin bir bölümü yeni, bir bölümü de tarihi önemi olan yapıların yeniden değerlendirilmesini kapsar. Firmanın portfolyosundaki projeler, yaratıcılığa önem veren mimar, mühendis ve tasarımcılarla işbirliği içinde ve yaratıcı teknik çözümler olarak geliştirilir.

Daha önce AIA Baltimore, University at Buffalo, Milano Fuarı, Polytechnic University of Turin, The Union of Architects of Russia in Moscow ve Türkiye’de çok sayıda kentte sergiler gerçekleştiren S+ Architecture; TMMOB Mimarlar Odası (UIA), Fellow - Amerikan Mimarlar Enstitüsü (FAIA) ve Britanya Kraliyet Mimarlar Enstitüsü (RIBA) üyesidir.

S+ ARCHITECTURE is an Istanbul and New York based award-winning architecture and urban design firm. S+ provides a platform for design research for wide array of projects ranging from urban to object scale and spanning a great geographic reach. S+ ARCHITECTURE follows a design process dedicated to integration of building and urban context, and finding innovative solutions for specific problems. The firm explores new ways to respond to the specific programmatic requirements of each unique project. At early stages of design investigation the focus is on site, program, context and green innovation which leads to creation of place-sensitive and concept-driven design with sustainable buildings and environments that are innovative and imaginative.

S+ completed projects at multiple scales, from storage units, to minimal dwellings, to large palaces, to university buildings, and to production plants. Some of the projects involve new buildings, and renovation of historically important structures as well. S+ ARCHITECTURE’s portfolio of projects were developed with the innovative and technical expertise of the firm and by collaborating with teams of creative architects, engineers and designers.

S+ projects were widely published and exhibited, and received architectural design awards. The projects were exhibited at AIA Baltimore, University at Buffalo, Milan Fair, Polytechnic University of Turin, The Union of Architects of Russia in Moscow and many cities in Turkey. The firm is affiliated with Chamber of Architects (UIA), American Institute of Architects College of Fellows (FAIA) and Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA).