SEZA MÜHENDİSLİK MİMARLIK MÜŞAVİRLİK
Mimarlar İstanbul, Türkiye
    ARCA APARTMANI
    Kemerburgaz Doğa Koleji
    Cengiz Makina – Makina Parçaları Üretim Fabrikası ve Ofis Binası
    SEZA Engineering Architecture Consulting Company Ltd. is a design, engineering & consultancy company providing services on various disciplines of architectural design and civil engineering. From concept design to construction consultancy service, it offers complete services for architectural , interior design and structural design of various types of buildings.
    Hizmetler
    Design & Consultancy
    Hizmet alanları
    • design
    • consultancy
    • engineering
    • project and management services
    • İstanbul, Türkiye
    Adres
    F.KERİM GÖKAY CD.OKUL SOKAK ALTUNİZADE SİTESİ ALTUNİZADE/ÜSKÜDAR
    34662 İstanbul, Türkiye
    Türkiye
    +90-2163252477 www.sezamuh.com.tr/en

