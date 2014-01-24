Motif Kilim

We at Motif Collection are proud to have served our clients for the last 21 years. Our aim is to provide the best possible quality at the absolute lowest price. We offer carpets and kilims from around the world, but predominantly those of Turkish origin. All of our carpets and kilims are fully handcrafted to the highest standards. In our collection are some antique pieces and also some rare fragments.We do our own restoration work. In Turkey, carpet restoration is a dying art and we are honored to be considered one of the best.

In 2006, we were fortunate to be mentioned in National Geographic Traveler Magazine in the article, Istanbul: City on Two Continents (July/August): “Rug shopping in the bazaar can mean something resembling a courtship, so, unless you have lots of time, it’s better to sample the variety of price-fixed shops nearby, like the Motif Collection, where owner Hamit Balkir sells nomadic triball rugs that tell a story.” Please feel free to visit us in our shop or at our website. We love our business and are happy to answer any questions about your carpets and kilims. We stand by our work. All of our pieces are one hundred percent guaranteed. All of our products are available for sale on our website.