현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

Ev dekorasyonuyla ilgili verdiğimiz hizmetten daha iyi faydalanmak için lütfen başka bir tarayıcıyı ücretsiz olarak indirin. İkonun üzerine tıklamanız yeterli!

Odalar
Profesyoneller
Dergi
Kendin Yap
Profesyonel ol
Özel
Oturumu kapat
Design by Bley
3D Görselleştirme İstanbul
Genel Bakış 7Projeler (7) 0Yeni Fikirler (0)
Değerlendirmeler (0)
edit edit in admin Değerlendirme iste Yeni proje
Değerlendirme iste Profili düzenle

Projeler

Yeni proje
  • Premium'a geç
    • Blue Bath, Design by Bley Design by Bley BanyoDekorasyon
    Blue Bath, Design by Bley Design by Bley BanyoDekorasyon
    Blue Bath, Design by Bley Design by Bley BanyoDekorasyon
    Blue Bath
    Bedchamber White&Pink, Design by Bley Design by Bley Yatak OdasıAksesuarlar & Dekorasyon
    Bedchamber White&Pink, Design by Bley Design by Bley Yatak OdasıAksesuarlar & Dekorasyon
    Bedchamber White&Pink, Design by Bley Design by Bley Yatak OdasıAksesuarlar & Dekorasyon
    Bedchamber White&Pink
    Gym In The Forrest, Design by Bley Design by Bley Fitness Odası
    Gym In The Forrest, Design by Bley Design by Bley Fitness Odası
    Gym In The Forrest, Design by Bley Design by Bley Fitness Odası
    Gym In The Forrest
    Living Spaces Near The Lagoon, Design by Bley Design by Bley İç Dekorasyon
    Living Spaces Near The Lagoon, Design by Bley Design by Bley İç Dekorasyon
    Living Spaces Near The Lagoon, Design by Bley Design by Bley İç Dekorasyon
    +5
    Living Spaces Near The Lagoon
    Floating Hotel Standart Room Design, Design by Bley Design by Bley İç Dekorasyon
    Floating Hotel Standart Room Design, Design by Bley Design by Bley İç Dekorasyon
    Floating Hotel Standart Room Design, Design by Bley Design by Bley İç Dekorasyon
    +1
    Floating Hotel Standart Room Design
    Avantgarde Kitchen, Design by Bley Design by Bley MutfakMutfak Tezgâhları
    Avantgarde Kitchen, Design by Bley Design by Bley MutfakMutfak Tezgâhları
    Avantgarde Kitchen, Design by Bley Design by Bley MutfakMutfak Tezgâhları
    +3
    Avantgarde Kitchen
    Hepsini göster: 7 proje

    İstanbul based 3D interior & exterior designer and visualization artist, Levent Yılmaz has a wealth of knowledge and expertise, having worked in both the luxury residential and commercial interior design sectors in İstanbul and İzmir for over ten years. An innate sence of adventure has defined Levent’s life and shaped his design philosophy. His unrivalled personel and seamless service is characterised by charm, humour and an obsession for detail. Levent will create a space which is ultimately beautiful, supremely and a true reflection of each client’s needs and aspirations.

    Hizmetler
    • Interior Design
    • Architectural visualization
    • Exhibition stand design
    • stage design
    Hizmet alanları
    istanbul ve Turkey
    Adres
    2.Levent /Beşiktaş
    34330 İstanbul
    Türkiye
    +90-5066679649 www.bleventyilmaz.com
      Add SEO element