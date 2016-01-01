Design by Bley

İstanbul based 3D interior & exterior designer and visualization artist, Levent Yılmaz has a wealth of knowledge and expertise, having worked in both the luxury residential and commercial interior design sectors in İstanbul and İzmir for over ten years. An innate sence of adventure has defined Levent’s life and shaped his design philosophy. His unrivalled personel and seamless service is characterised by charm, humour and an obsession for detail. Levent will create a space which is ultimately beautiful, supremely and a true reflection of each client’s needs and aspirations.