Mert Duyal – Mc Roher Design Studio
İç Mimarlar Istanbul
    • PRIVATE ALMATY VILLA, Mert Duyal - Mc Roher Design Studio Mert Duyal - Mc Roher Design Studio Oturma OdasıIşıklandırma
    PRIVATE ALMATY VILLA, Mert Duyal - Mc Roher Design Studio Mert Duyal - Mc Roher Design Studio Oturma OdasıŞömine & Aksesuarları
    PRIVATE ALMATY VILLA, Mert Duyal - Mc Roher Design Studio Mert Duyal - Mc Roher Design Studio Yemek OdasıBar & Büfeler
    +7
    PRIVATE ALMATY VILLA
    LA CASCINA Italian&French kitchen Restaurant, Mert Duyal - Mc Roher Design Studio Mert Duyal - Mc Roher Design Studio Akdeniz Yemek Odası
    LA CASCINA Italian&French kitchen Restaurant, Mert Duyal - Mc Roher Design Studio Mert Duyal - Mc Roher Design Studio Akdeniz Yemek Odası
    LA CASCINA Italian&French kitchen Restaurant, Mert Duyal - Mc Roher Design Studio Mert Duyal - Mc Roher Design Studio Akdeniz Yemek Odası
    +24
    LA CASCINA Italian&French kitchen Restaurant
    Private villa design, Mert Duyal - Mc Roher Design Studio Mert Duyal - Mc Roher Design Studio Modern Yatak Odası
    Private villa design, Mert Duyal - Mc Roher Design Studio Mert Duyal - Mc Roher Design Studio Modern Yatak Odası
    Private villa design, Mert Duyal - Mc Roher Design Studio Mert Duyal - Mc Roher Design Studio Modern Yatak Odası
    +3
    Private villa design

    Mert DUYAL is a professional Interior Designer ® in Istanbul, 

    TURKEY. Mert is currently a Freelancer ( Interior Designer )  He's worked on, and completed top Interior Design projects all around  the world for some of the most affluent families in various countries  including the following cities: Sochi, Dubai, Burabay,Doha, Istanbul,  Paris, Benghazi, and Tlemcen.

    Mert is originally from İzmir, Turkey, where he started out as an 
    artist, and went on to attend Eskişehir Anadolu Universty of fine art faculty  for four years getting his Bachelors of Interior Design.He also went to  Kaunas College's interior design department for his last year of education. He started to work for La-dea Design with head design manager.He worked on  Residential and furniture design.After his military service, he moved to Istanbul  and started to work  for Arketipo design.He was Design Supervisor of design  department at Arketipo design.He worked at many hotel and public space projects,  After all, he started to work with Dan Pearlman’s Middle-east office for an short-term  projects in Istanbul. Last days of this experience, he got an short-term job offer from  Lines Design Creation+Consultancy Kuwait. He designed, restaurants with interior  and brand identity. Mert worked in a number of interior design disciplines including  commercial, hospitality, retail, hotel, green building, and residential.He is currently   available for new opportunities.               

     Contrary to common belief an Interior Designer  does a lot more than just pick finishes,  furniture, and home decor. Interior Design is a combination of analytical, technical, creative,  and comprehension of architectural elements with an art soul

    Hizmetler
    • iç mimarlık
    • vitrin tasarımı
    • Kurumsal Kimlik Tasarımı
    • grafik tasarım
    • ürün tasarımı
    Hizmet alanları
    • iç mimarlık
    • vitrin tasarımı
    • Kurumsal Kimlik Tasarımı
    • grafik tasarım
    • istanbul
    Adres
    rasimpaşa mah. no:24 taşlıbayır sokak kavak apt. daire 7 kadıköy
    34350 Istanbul
    Türkiye
    +90-5077108783 be.net/mertduyal
