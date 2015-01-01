Mert Duyal – Mc Roher Design Studio

Mert DUYAL is a professional Interior Designer ® in Istanbul,

TURKEY. Mert is currently a Freelancer ( Interior Designer ) He's worked on, and completed top Interior Design projects all around the world for some of the most affluent families in various countries including the following cities: Sochi, Dubai, Burabay,Doha, Istanbul, Paris, Benghazi, and Tlemcen.

Mert is originally from İzmir, Turkey, where he started out as an

artist, and went on to attend Eskişehir Anadolu Universty of fine art faculty for four years getting his Bachelors of Interior Design.He also went to Kaunas College's interior design department for his last year of education. He started to work for La-dea Design with head design manager.He worked on Residential and furniture design.After his military service, he moved to Istanbul and started to work for Arketipo design.He was Design Supervisor of design department at Arketipo design.He worked at many hotel and public space projects, After all, he started to work with Dan Pearlman’s Middle-east office for an short-term projects in Istanbul. Last days of this experience, he got an short-term job offer from Lines Design Creation+Consultancy Kuwait. He designed, restaurants with interior and brand identity. Mert worked in a number of interior design disciplines including commercial, hospitality, retail, hotel, green building, and residential.He is currently available for new opportunities.

Contrary to common belief an Interior Designer does a lot more than just pick finishes, furniture, and home decor. Interior Design is a combination of analytical, technical, creative, and comprehension of architectural elements with an art soul