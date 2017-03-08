현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

Odd Things &amp; Co.
Tasarımcılar İstanbul
    odd is normal !

    We define our design philosophy with this sentence: ‘odd is normal!’ Normality takes form with human habits. Actually normality does not exist. Even though some events, objects and behaviours are found odd for most of people. When we get use to doing something it becomes normal. We find things odd if they are different from the things how we seen them before. If we had seen them in their odd form previously then that would seem normal to us. It’s a paradox actually. Which is why odd is normal! We are trying to design odd things which are normal.

    Co Founders & Designers: Burcu Olgen, Elif Cepniler 

    Brand Coordinator: Ecem Cepniler

    https://www.oddthings.co/about

    Hizmetler
    Product, Furniture, ve Lighting Design
    Hizmet alanları
    İstanbul
    Adres
    34000 İstanbul
    Türkiye
    +90-5337071133 www.oddthings.co
