odd is normal !

We define our design philosophy with this sentence: ‘odd is normal!’ Normality takes form with human habits. Actually normality does not exist. Even though some events, objects and behaviours are found odd for most of people. When we get use to doing something it becomes normal. We find things odd if they are different from the things how we seen them before. If we had seen them in their odd form previously then that would seem normal to us. It’s a paradox actually. Which is why odd is normal! We are trying to design odd things which are normal.

Co Founders & Designers: Burcu Olgen, Elif Cepniler

Brand Coordinator: Ecem Cepniler

https://www.oddthings.co/about