EFT YAPI
İnşaat Şirketleri Istanbul
    • We are young and progressive thinking real estate development firm
    based in Turkey. Our 'hands on' approach to the design and build process ensures we create innovative living spaces of the highest quality and long lasting comfort. We focus on niche residential and mixed used development projects.

    We change the game, create added economic value and take great pride in what we do to ensure our customers stay happy.

    Follow us on our journey!

    eftyapi.com | eftyapi.houzz.com | eftyapi.sahibinden.com | facebook.com/eft.yapi.insaat

    Hizmet alanları
    Bagdat Caddesi, Kentsel Donusum, ve istanbul
    Adres
    Istanbul
    Türkiye
    +90-8507660338 eftyapi.com
