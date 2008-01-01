Product and furniture designer Alper Böler founded Alper Böler Design in 2008, launching his debut collection, Housework: Design Domesticated, during the May 2009 New York Design Week. Böler’s work has been published internationally in Wallpaper, Abitare, Interni, I.D., Frame and Surface magazines, as well as in books surveying the best of international design: Desire, Furnish and Kelvin published by Berlin-based Gestalten. In December 2008, he was awarded second prize in the British Council’s International Young Design Entrepreneur Competition, which was juried by local and international design experts, including London-based designer Ron Arad. In May 2009, Parsons the New School of Design in New York City invited the designer to speak on the subject of culture and memory in design. Under his own name, Böler has also recently produced a trade fair stand for the Istanbul fashion designers’ foundation, Galatamoda Alaçatı, as well as reception and retail environments for the city’s MARS athletic club g-mall division.