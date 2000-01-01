Aziz Sariyer

As he incorporated Derin Design in 1971, he has started his professional life in furniture, design and production areas.

He became a well known name of international design field with his deep interest about the profession of design since his early age and his self consistant, hard working personality. In the year of 2000, the collection of Derin which is managed by him and his copartner Derin Sariyer, made the company one of the leading brands of the world in terms of furniture design. The collection also helped bringing design approach in Turkey to the international standarts. As designer he participated many projects with international companies which are Cappellini, Moroso, Zeritalia, Sica, Altreforme, B-line. He also designed for many Turkish companies as Derin, Alparda, Hamam, Park, Step, Haaz Gallery, 888design, Anadolucam, Tibet, Aksigorta, Diageo, Mana Design, Delta, Idenova and Nurus. In 2004, he was chosen for the Encyclopedia of 100 Designer in 21. Century by Terence Conran Publishing. Recently he has incorporated Sariyer Design and continue his works as designer for many international and local companies. In addition to this he has given lectures for universities and participitated many design and art exhibitions. He also took part in many design competitions as jury and arranged conferences in order to explain himself.