ESUVA İç ve DIş Tic.

ABOUT US

Dommosimo Furniture Company was founded in 1993 under name as inci mobilya, is based in Istanbul region of TURKEY. The company has earned a domestic and international following for its distinctive approach to modern design—one that emphasizes sustainable practices, authentic materials, and extraordinary workmanship.

Dommosimo craftsmen utilize a mix of traditional and modern techniques and cutting-edge fabrication processes to create products that meet the highest standards of precision and durability. With expertise in a wide range of materials--including timber, hardwood veneer, assorted metals, leather, and wood--the company’s products are uniquely suited to diverse settings.

Dommosimo’s furnishings are specified in a broad range of environments from residential to commercial and hospitality. Dommosimo offers a range of services tailored to a clientele who value the company’s commitment to producing objects that are innovative in design, visually restrained, and uncompromising in their quality. In addition to the sales of non-customized products at standard lead times (typically 4-9 weeks), the company offers the following special services to customers seeking either customization or requiring accelerated turnaround times.

Our company since its foundation, has a special significance on development of quality, knowledge and technology about hotel interior design.In the projects undertaken by our company, on its experienced staff offers solutions to customers on time and without compromising quality. Our company holds the expectations and needs of their customers foreground; offers the advantage of providing needs firm a single source. 7star interior design furnitures.