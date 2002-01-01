KOZ SUSANI DESIGN INC.

Koz Susani Design is a global design consultant firm based in Chicago.

In 2010 Defne Koz has co-founded with Marco Susani the studio Koz Susani Design, where they develop products for worldwide-known, design-oriented companies. They design many different types of products, from domestic objects to high-tech devices, from hi-touch materials to interaction design, from luxury crafts to mass-manufactured products, always focusing on hi-quality design that embraces vision and innovation while preserving human, emotional qualities. Defne Koz and Marco Susani design and develop iconic, emotionally engaging, innovative products and experiences. Their portfolio includes clients like Alessi, Panasonic, Fontana Arte, Motorola, Seiko, Apple, Casio, Nissan, Mitsubishi, 3M, Pirelli, Nestle’, Unilever, Allstate, Foscarini, Leucos, VitrA, 888, Gaia&Gino, Nurus, Xerox, Swarovski, Foscarini, Bernhardt, Leucos, Lipton, Dove, Mitterteich 1400º, Samet, Gaia&Gino, MIT MediaLab, VitrA, Barilla, Allstate, Arcelik, Delta, 888, Megaron, Xerox. Defne Koz is one of the most worldwide-renown Turkish designers. She created best seller products for Alessi, Fontana Arte, Rapsel, Foscarini, and Leucos in Italy, for VitrA, Nurus, Lipton, Megaron, Derin and Gaia&Gino inTurkey.She studied in Milan at Domus Academy and started her career with Italian Design guru Ettore Sottsass.In 1993 she founded Defne Koz Design Studio and in 2010 she co-founded Koz Susani Design. Marco Susani is a design visionary that extended the culture of Italian Design to new fields like Interaction Design and Strategic Design. He started his career with Ettore Sottsass, worked in Milano at Olivetti, Sottsass Associati, and Domus Academy, moved to the US to create the Motorola Advanced Concept Group, and later was Motorola’s GlobalVice President of Digital Design. In 2010 he co-founded Koz Susani Design.