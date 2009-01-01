Escapefromsofa is a design studio established in Istanbul in 2009. Catering to various design needs like interior and product design. Escapefromsofa creates high profile solutions by nurturing the contextual and contemporary values of their demographics. We, at escapefromsofa strive to create rich experiences for our clients and their market, with our humble approach towards design taking into account the nuissances and disparities in our everyday lifes. We believe in simplicity and worship the details, we enjoy working with new and emerging materials and technologies.