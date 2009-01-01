현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

Escapefromsofa
İç Mimarlar Istanbul
    Escapefromsofa is a design studio established in Istanbul in 2009. Catering to various design needs like interior and product design. Escapefromsofa creates high profile solutions by nurturing the contextual and contemporary values of their demographics. We, at escapefromsofa strive to create rich experiences for our clients and their market, with our humble approach towards design taking into account the nuissances and disparities in our everyday lifes. We believe in simplicity and worship the details, we enjoy working with new and emerging materials and technologies.

    Hizmetler
    • iç mimarlık
    • Mimarlık
    • ürün ve mobilya tasarımı
    • dekorasyon
    Hizmet alanları
    • Istanbul
    • Londra
    • Ukrayna
    • Dubai
    Adres
    Kuloglu Mahallesi Faikpasa Caddesi No: 3/A Beyoğlu
    34425 Istanbul
    Türkiye
    +90-5326009643 www.escapefromsofa.com

