Gamze Yalçın Studio
Duvar Kağıdı & Boyamaları Istanbul
    • ​'Healing The World' mural for "HEXAGON Ortho", Gamze Yalçın Studio Gamze Yalçın Studio Modern Çalışma Odası
    ​'Healing The World' mural for "HEXAGON Ortho", Gamze Yalçın Studio Gamze Yalçın Studio Modern Çalışma Odası
    ​'Healing The World' mural for "HEXAGON Ortho"
    Dut Cafe , Gamze Yalçın Studio Gamze Yalçın Studio Okullar
    Dut Cafe

    Gamze Yalçın graduated at the Mimar Sinan Fine Art Universty (Istanbul, Turkey) with Interior Architecture as major subject. She discovered illustration world while working as an interior designer and became one of her bigger passions.

      In 2010, she attended an international 6 months fellowship project organised by Dekeyser&Friends which was focused on supporting a local NGO to improve the quality of living of garbage dump families in the Cebu (Philippines).

    Hand drawn illustrations and paintings are targeting a wide variety of supports, materials and objects. Often that is her unique personal touch to the interior design works has delivered to customers such as Kozmonot, Dut Cafe, La Paz Café Bar, The Marmara Bodrum Hotel, Addressitanbul, Flatofis, O Design amongst others.   Currently she works as a freelancer in interior and concept design, illustration and furniture design.

    Hizmet alanları
    istanbul
    Adres
    Istanbul
    Türkiye
    www.gamzeyalcin.net
    Yasal mülkiyet

