ÖMER KARAKUŞ MİMARLIK
İç Mimarlar İstanbul
    Mostarlife 5+1 Ev
    Acıbadem Ev
    Metrokent Sitesi Daire Dekorasyonu

    Architectural studio and project management office that designs, produces and makes new scenarios for new living spaces


    An architecture studio specializing in the integration of technology into buildings and interior design.


    A studio that designs interior equipment with very realistic 3d drawings and produces scenarios by thinking about technology and people.


    The creation of the concluding and tender files of the approved projects is a service we provide on behalf of our customers.


    We manage all the works to be done on behalf of our customer and deliver the building or place on a turnkey basis.

    Hizmetler
    • Projelendirme
    • İç mimari
    • Peyzaj
    • Mimari
    • Uygulama
    • Tasarım
    Hizmet alanları
    Mimari & İç Mimari Tasarım Projelendirme ve Uygulama Ofisi
    Adres
    Nef 22 Rezidans D Blok d:136 Bakırköy / İstanbul
    34147 İstanbul
    Türkiye
    +90-2126606040 www.omerkarakus.com

    Değerlendirmeler

    Eyüp İŞKURAN
    10 ay önce
    Gizem Aydemir
    Kendisini geleceğin en iyi mimarlarından biri olarak görüyorum.başarılarının devamını diliyorum.çalışma fırsatı bulduk ve son derece memnun kaldık🙏🏻
    neredeyse 2 yıl önce
    ahmet haydar özdoğan
    Akla gelmeyen tasarımlarla her bir projesinde taktirimizi kazanan Ömer bey ve ekibini bir kez daha tebrik ediyorum 👏👏
    yaklaşık 1 yıl önce
