Salon Architects produce designs and studies in the fields of architecture, art, interior design and urbanism. Salon Architects is founded in İstanbul by Alper Derinboğaz and Melike Altınışık as a design practice with emphasize on projects of creative, social and urban values. The collaborative character of the design and research methods result in developing contemporary solutions for architectural, interior and urban conditions. ’Salon Architects’ commitment to research and experimentation is also supported by its partnering digital design company Salon Technologies LLC.’

Salon Architects believe that today is the right moment to study specific designs related to the local and the current. There are various thoughts and phenomenon, have not even named yet, as well as problems to think about. Salon Architects care about setting contemporary tectonics on the basis of it.