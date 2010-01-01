NAR AĞACI MİMARLIK

Hi, this is Celine.
I am 32 years old. I born in Istanbul and I graduated from Yeditepe University as an Interior Designer in 2010. Then, I completed my Master degree in Milano.
I worked with different architectural office in Istanbul. At the moment I am working as freelancer in Istanbul as an Interior Designer. Now, I’m searching new opportunities to work with different people.
I am quite skilled in 3d design and modeling. I highly recommend myself for your project. For 3d model types or design works, you can contact with me.
Hope to hear from you soon,
Selin.
- Interior / Exterior Design Projects
-
ACIBADEM KOŞUYOLU
34718 İstanbul, Türkiye
Türkiye
+90-5394036363 www.naragaci.com.tr
Information about the architectural service I will offer you,;
- Interior/exterior design concept project for residential, commercial places.- 2D technical detail projects, 3D modeling drawings- High resolution visualizations (Renders)- Kiosk design, mobile food truck or cart for food industry
The files you will receive in the application drawing;
Sketch, layout plan
Wall covering Plan / Section
Ceiling plan
Ground plan
Furniture sheet
Plumbing and electrical plan
Lighting sheet
Sign board sheet
Material details and square meter, menstrual information.
(Except for mechanical ventilation drawing. Projects pricing and drawing will be made separately.)
Information about 3D modeling and designs,
Special concept designs according to the project subject.
High resolution visual images.
To be able to analyze lighting, space, furniture and material information.
Min 4 renderings.
The necessary information about my works I completed can be examined through the works I add to my profile. My skills will be strongly in line with the requirements stated in your project, I believe and guarantee that.
Feel free to contact me for any additional questions about working methods.