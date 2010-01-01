NAR AĞACI MİMARLIK

Hi, this is Celine.

I am 32 years old. I born in Istanbul and I graduated from Yeditepe University as an Interior Designer in 2010. Then, I completed my Master degree in Milano.

I worked with different architectural office in Istanbul. At the moment I am working as freelancer in Istanbul as an Interior Designer. Now, I’m searching new opportunities to work with different people.

I am quite skilled in 3d design and modeling. I highly recommend myself for your project. For 3d model types or design works, you can contact with me.

Hope to hear from you soon,

Selin.