NAR AĞACI MİMARLIK
İç Mimarlar İstanbul, Türkiye
    • Konteyner Proje Fikirleri, NAR AĞACI MİMARLIK NAR AĞACI MİMARLIK Endüstriyel Sergi Alanları Demir/Çelik Gri
    Konteyner Proje Fikirleri

    Hi, this is Celine.

    I am 32 years old. I born in Istanbul and I graduated from Yeditepe University as an Interior Designer in 2010. Then, I completed my Master degree in Milano.

    I worked with different architectural office in Istanbul. At the moment I am working as freelancer in Istanbul as an Interior Designer. Now, I’m searching new opportunities to work with different people.

    I am quite skilled in 3d design and modeling. I highly recommend myself for your project. For 3d model types or design works, you can contact with me.

    Hope to hear from you soon,

    Selin.

    Hizmetler
    • Residential
    • Commercial
    • Office & Workspace
    • Detached House
    • Restaurants
    • Cafe
    • Bakery
    • Patisserie
    • Coffeeshop
    • Hepsini göster: 9 hizme
    Hizmet alanları
    Interior / Exterior Design Projects
    Adres
    ACIBADEM KOŞUYOLU
    34718 İstanbul, Türkiye
    Türkiye
    +90-5394036363 www.naragaci.com.tr
    Yasal mülkiyet

    Information about the architectural service I will offer you,;

    ​- Interior/exterior design concept project for residential, commercial places.- 2D technical detail projects, 3D modeling drawings- High resolution visualizations (Renders)- Kiosk design, mobile food truck or cart for food industry

    The files you will receive in the application drawing;

    Sketch, layout plan

    Wall covering Plan / Section

    Ceiling plan

    Ground plan

    Furniture sheet

    Plumbing and electrical plan

    Lighting sheet

    Sign board sheet

    Material details and square meter, menstrual information.

    (Except for mechanical ventilation drawing. Projects pricing and drawing will be made separately.)

    Information about 3D modeling and designs,

    Special concept designs according to the project subject.

    High resolution visual images.

    To be able to analyze lighting, space, furniture and material information.

    Min 4 renderings.

    The necessary information about my works I completed can be examined through the works I add to my profile. My skills will be strongly in line with the requirements stated in your project, I believe and guarantee that.

    Feel free to contact me for any additional questions about working methods.

