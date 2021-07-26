We Maesta, are high quality modular bathroom furniture manufacturer company based in Istanbul, Turkey. Nous Maesta, sommes entreprise fabricant de meubles de salle de bain à Istanbul, en Turquie мы Maesta, мебель для ванной комнаты компания-производитель в Стамбуле, Турция www.maesta.com.tr (m) (a) (e) (s) (t) (a) (.) (c) (o) (m) (.) (t) (r)
- Hizmetler
- Bathroom furniture
- bathroom vanity
- bathroom cabinet
- kitchen cabinet
- meuble de salle de bain
- vanité salle de bain
- armoire de salle de bain
- BANYO DOLABI
- Banyo mobilyaları
- Hepsini göster: 9 hizme
- Hizmet alanları
- Bathroom furniture
- bathroom vanity
- bathroom cabinet
- kitchen cabinet
- meuble de salle de bain
- vanité salle de bain
- armoire de salle de bain
- kitchen furniture
- Hepsini göster: 8 hizmet alanı
- Şirket ödülleri
- ISO9001:2008 ISO10002:2004
- Adres
-
Istanbul, Turkey
34250 Istanbul
Türkiye
+90-2125383823 www.maesta.com.tr
We Maesta, are high quality modular bathroom furniture manufacturer company based in Istanbul, Turkey.
Bathroom cabinets manufacturing and design
belong to us.
The unique design used in the bathroom cabinets and has a higher life quality wood.
Special paints used against water and other woods suitable for all standards.
MAESTA is manufacturing all other functional furniture types in addition to kitchen and bathroom furniture.
You are welcome to visit our showroom and manufacturing plant in Istanbul Turkey.
Best Regards,
MAESTA BATHROOM FURNITURE
ISTANBUL/TURKEY
Tel: +90 212 538 38 23
Fax. +90 212 538 99 92
Web: www.maesta.com.tr
EMail2: export@maesta.com.tr