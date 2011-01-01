Istanbul based designer Meb Rure graduated from Industrial Design department of Middle East Technical University. She has been leading Meb Rure Design Studio since 2012. Her designs have been published and exhibited internationally. She won IMMIB Industrial Design competition both in 2011 and 2013. She was also awarded by Italian Domus Academy in "Fill the Future" competition in 2011. Meb Rure founded a new company "RURE" which aims to produce modern furniture pieces.