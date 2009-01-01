HANDE KOKSAL INTERIORS is an Istanbul based design firm offers unique interiors for both commercial and residential spaces. I am an architect who is enjoying interior design. My aim is to provide authentic design service that appeals to clients' needs and wishes in the best way possible. We as a team are interacting with the finest engineers, craftsmen and landscape designers to provide the best for your spaces.
- architectural design
- Interior Design
- Furniture Design
- landscape design
- construction
- renovation services are provided
- residential
- Commercial
- Retail
- retail design
- hospitality
- Office Design
- istanbul
Asmalımescit Cad. Nilhan Beyoğlu
34430 Istanbul
Türkiye
+90-2122432905 www.handekoksal.com
HANDE KÖKSAL MEKAN TASARIM, ticari işletmeler ve konutlar için özgün iç mekanlar tasarlayan, İstanbul merkezli bir tasarım firmasıdır.
Amacımız; müşterimizin ihtiyaçlarına ve isteklerine, mümkün olan en iyi şekilde cevap verecek iç mekanlar tasarlamaktır. Amacımıza ulaşabilmek için, takım olarak, en iyi mühendisler, ustalar ve peyzaj mimarları ile çalışmaktayız.