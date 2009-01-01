현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

HANDE KOKSAL INTERIORS
İç Mimarlar Istanbul
    HANDE KOKSAL INTERIORS is an Istanbul based design firm offers unique interiors for both commercial and residential spaces. I am an architect who is enjoying interior design. My aim is to provide authentic design service that appeals to clients' needs and wishes in the best way possible. We as a team are interacting with the finest engineers, craftsmen and landscape designers to provide the best for your spaces.

    Hizmetler
    • architectural design
    • Interior Design
    • Furniture Design
    • landscape design
    • construction
    • renovation services are provided
    Hizmet alanları
    • residential
    • Commercial
    • Retail
    • residentia
    • commercia
    • retail design
    • hospitality
    • Office Design
    • istanbul
    • Hepsini göster: 9 hizmet alanı
    Şirket ödülleri
    Sign of the city awards winner 2017
    Adres
    Asmalımescit Cad. Nilhan Beyoğlu
    34430 Istanbul
    Türkiye
    +90-2122432905 www.handekoksal.com
    Yasal mülkiyet

    HANDE KÖKSAL MEKAN TASARIM, ticari işletmeler ve konutlar için özgün iç mekanlar tasarlayan, İstanbul merkezli bir tasarım firmasıdır.

     Amacımız; müşterimizin ihtiyaçlarına ve isteklerine, mümkün olan en iyi şekilde cevap verecek iç mekanlar tasarlamaktır. Amacımıza ulaşabilmek için, takım olarak, en iyi mühendisler, ustalar ve peyzaj mimarları ile çalışmaktayız.

