FurnitureExport.net is a brand of iBRDESIGN that manufactur and exporter Sofa,Corner bed sofa and functional coffee tables and also export dining tables,cahirs,bedroom,diningroom and wallunits from Inegol-TURKEY soThe specialty of our company is indoor furniture for export.

FurnitureExport.net provide the response of the need of wholesale furniture. We offer great selections of home ,cafe&restaurant furniture piece with its modern contemporary style. The range starts from living room, dining room, and bedroom set. Each item of the collection has been uniquely designed for the satisfaction of costumers. We have memberships in order to make production and exporting ,you can see our memberships as follow.