iBRDESIGN
Mobilya & Aksesuarlar Bursa
    • Çocuk odası Köşe koltuğu, iBRDESIGN iBRDESIGN Çocuk OdasıYatak & Beşikler
    Çocuk odası Köşe koltuğu, iBRDESIGN iBRDESIGN Çocuk OdasıYatak & Beşikler
    Çocuk odası Köşe koltuğu, iBRDESIGN iBRDESIGN Çocuk OdasıYatak & Beşikler
    +1
    Çocuk odası Köşe koltuğu

    FurnitureExport.net is a brand of iBRDESIGN that manufactur and exporter Sofa,Corner bed sofa and functional coffee tables and also export dining tables,cahirs,bedroom,diningroom and wallunits  from Inegol-TURKEY soThe specialty of our company is indoor furniture for export.

    FurnitureExport.net provide the response of the need of wholesale furniture. We offer great selections of home ,cafe&restaurant  furniture piece with its modern contemporary style. The range starts from living room, dining room, and bedroom set. Each item of the collection has been uniquely designed for the satisfaction of costumers. We have memberships in order to make production and exporting ,you can see our memberships as follow.

    Hizmet alanları
    Bursa
    Adres
    fatih caddesi no:15
    inegöl Bursa
    Türkiye
    +90-2247770044 www.furnitureexport.net
    Yasal mülkiyet

