Guleser Textiles was founded in 1985 in Ankara, Turkey. Today, it operates in one of the biggest industrial zones in Bursa (DOSAB) within a facility that spreads over a ten thousand meter square area. Consulting the latest technology and innovations, the factory reaches its full production capacity of 4 million meters per year.

Guleser Textiles' products appeal to customers in 75 different countries and the company continues to expand its business internationally via its qualified fabrics and consistent service.