Guleser Textiles was founded in 1985 in Ankara, Turkey. Today, it operates in one of the biggest industrial zones in Bursa (DOSAB) within a facility that spreads over a ten thousand meter square area. Consulting the latest technology and innovations, the factory reaches its full production capacity of 4 million meters per year.
Guleser Textiles' products appeal to customers in 75 different countries and the company continues to expand its business internationally via its qualified fabrics and consistent service.
www.guleser.com