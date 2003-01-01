Kutval Design Development creates unique spaces, environments and products.

Founded in 2003, Kutval operates from an office in Tunel Sishane, Istanbul. With a team of multidisciplinary designers, Kutval has created a wide range of enviroments for both residential and commercial purposes such as houses, cafes & restaurants, retail spaces, social facilities, SPA-wellness clubs, events and exhibitions.

We work across a broad spectrum of industries and individuals; including consumer electronics, sports, cosmetics, construction, entertainment, retail, food and fashion. Some of our well known clients are; Mitsubishi Electric, Philip Morris and Toni&Guy.