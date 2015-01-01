"DEKOR GLASSWARE" is one of the major dinnerware/decorative glass producers in Europe.

For more than 10 years, "Dekor Glassware" is exporting its products to nearly 40 different countries like USA, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, Scandinavian Countries and many more.

We are also proud for being able to serve our customers at the International Frankfurt Show Ambiente / Tendence for 7 years. We will be also present in upcoming Frankfurt Ambiente Fair in February 2015.The company mainly produces tableware, giftware, vases, and of course the own design requested from our customers on exclusive basis.

We offer our customers the best prices of the market and fast delivery with our daily capacity of more than 20 tones glass. We are able to produce clear, frosted, alabaster glass ; also antique leafed, gold rimmed, artwork transfer and metallic, transparent, matt painted items in the best quality.

Also many other glass decoration tecniques are applicable upon request.