Afşar Mobilya
Mobilya & Aksesuarlar Istanbul
    • Afsar Furniture’s history dating back to 1960 and it was established by Celal Afsar with passion for furniture.

    Today Afsar Furniture is an international interior and furnishing company located in heart of Istanbul, that creates elegant and luxurious interiors, that are each an expression of the clients individual style. Afsar Furniture specialises in luxurious homes, villas, hotels and classic residential interiors.

    Hizmet alanları
    istanbul
    Adres
    34000 Istanbul
    Türkiye
    www.afsarmobilya.com
