Tabanlioğlu Architects

Tabanlioglu Architects develop innovative, yet efficient and economically viable design alternatives, considering the uniqueness of the place and the individuality of requirements.

The practice focuses on the matters of building in global terms; yet for the achievement of best design quality the architects evaluate the expressions of each country, region and zone, distinctively.

Every location offers special conveniences or engenders challenges that require specific solutions. Identifying the impact of the building on the local landscape and present values is as important as the architectural design of the building, in accordance with the needs, as well as new technologies in the changing world.

We advocate transparent spaces being an extension of public zones in the urban context, aiming to motivate an interactive, lively social mood; our architectural attitude aspire new social routines towards a more extrovert urban lifestyle. We trust the transitivity and synergy born out of architecture will encourage the environmental transformation.

Visionary thinking and innovative approaches need collaboration with other engineering and planning disciplines. We also believe that architects must cooperate in a spirit of global alliance and commit to sustainable patterns of production, to contribute to global progress by means of the man-made environment.