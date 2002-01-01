현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

34 Architects
Mimarlar Istanbul
    Cenk Saracoglu completed his bachelor's degree in Architecture in 2002. During his MBA and MSc in architectural design, he worked in various architectural studios.

    Having begin his career in 2006 as freelancer, Saracoglu continues his professional life in his own studio called 34, where he collaborates with design oriented professionals of different diciplines. Furthermore,Saracoglu has been executing workshops at "34 Preset Workshops" and "Urban Dreams Workshops".

    34 is a multidiciplinary design-oriented studio with a behavioural axis and a whole perception of desing process. The team formed of architects, interior designers and product designers promise their clients tailor made solutions of architectural planning, site implementation, consultancy along with concept product design.

    Hizmet alanları
    istanbul
    Adres
    Tomtom Mah. Yeniçarşı Cad. No:60/1 Beyoğlu
    34433 Istanbul
    Türkiye
    +90-2122440627 www.34architects.com
