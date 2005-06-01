TEGET Mimarlık

Mehmet Kütükçüoğlu

Born in Zurich (1967). Graduate of METU Department of Architecture (1989). Master degree from SCI-ARC in Los Angeles (1993). Lectured in SCI-ARC, Middle East Technical University, Yildiz Technical University and Istanbul Technical University. Member of the Board of Directors in Bilgi University Master Degree Programme in Architecture. Have articles about city and architecture in various sectoral publications. Continuing his professional work as a partner of Teget Architecture.

Ertuğ Uçar

Born in Antalya (1971). Graduate of METU Department of Architecture (1993). Master degree: METU Department of Architecture (1999). He contributed to the educational processes either as a lecturer, tutor or as a jury member. Lectured in Yildiz Technical University (2005-06); in Istanbul Technical University (2006-14). Have articles about city and architecture in various sectoral publications. Also a writer of three story books. Continuing his professional work as a partner of Teget Architecture.