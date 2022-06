Altera Design Studio is a multidisciplinary design firm focusing on product, event and exhibition design. In 2006, Sevin Coşkun and Mustafa Emre Olur set up Altera Design Studio with the mission of designing appearances, usage rituals and interactions of objects for the premediated era. Their practice centers are on Lighting Product Design, Home/Office Furniture Design and Building Components Design, as well as Medical Equipment Design, Game Product Design and Packaging Design. They designed for a variety of producer companies as Heper Group, Arlight, Lamp83, FY Furniture, Üzümcü Medical, Çebi Design, Procter&Gamble, Hakart, Çetin Plastik, Sesli Harfler. Until now, they have received 24 international and national awards, including A’Design Award, Design Turkey Superior Award and Good Design Award.