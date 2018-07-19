현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

VIA Mimarlık / VIArchitects
Mimarlar İstanbul
    Vehbi Inan received his Bachelor of Architecture degree from Middle East Technical University (METU / ODTÜ, Ankara) in 1997 and his Master of Architecture degree from Helsinki University of Technology (HUT / Aalto University, Helsinki) in 1998. He is a graduate of Istanbul's Robert College high school.

    After graduation, he worked in Moscow for 8 years and in Dubai for 3 years. His experience includes working in construction companies such as ENKA as well as design companies like NBBJ and Foster+Partners. In Dubai, he worked as a developer at Asteco Development.

    Having received experience in design, construction and development, VIA Architects (Vehbi Inan Architects / VIA Mimarlık) was founded in 2011 in Istanbul.

    Hizmetler
    Mimarlık ve iç mimarlık
    Hizmet alanları
    istanbul, moskova, ve erbil
    Adres
    İnönü Caddesi Sümer Sokak Sümko Sitesi M7A Blok Daire 13
    34736 İstanbul
    Türkiye
    +90-2164104632 www.viarch.net
    Yasal mülkiyet

