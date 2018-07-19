VIA Mimarlık / VIArchitects

Vehbi Inan received his Bachelor of Architecture degree from Middle East Technical University (METU / ODTÜ, Ankara) in 1997 and his Master of Architecture degree from Helsinki University of Technology (HUT / Aalto University, Helsinki) in 1998. He is a graduate of Istanbul's Robert College high school.

After graduation, he worked in Moscow for 8 years and in Dubai for 3 years. His experience includes working in construction companies such as ENKA as well as design companies like NBBJ and Foster+Partners. In Dubai, he worked as a developer at Asteco Development.

Having received experience in design, construction and development, VIA Architects (Vehbi Inan Architects / VIA Mimarlık) was founded in 2011 in Istanbul.