FLAT C/ ARCHITECTURE

FLAT C is an Istanbul and London based architectural studio, established by Selim Bayer and Bulut Cebeci in 2012.
There is shared interest and commitment of co-founders in creating architecture based on context and craft. Each project is acknowledged for its unique situation as references are drawn from arts, environment and everyday use. Based on a process driven methodology, the intention is to always achieve clarity in form and detail.
The practice continues to have presence in both the UK and Turkey.
