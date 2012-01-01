현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

FLAT C/ ARCHITECTURE
Mimarlar Istanbul
    • Townhouse in Cihangir, FLAT C/ ARCHITECTURE FLAT C/ ARCHITECTURE Modern Evler
    Townhouse in Cihangir
    Loft Conversion in Nisantasi, FLAT C/ ARCHITECTURE FLAT C/ ARCHITECTURE Modern Evler
    Loft Conversion in Nisantasi

    FLAT C is an Istanbul and London based architectural studio, established by Selim Bayer and Bulut Cebeci in 2012.

    There is shared interest and commitment of co-founders in creating architecture based on context and craft. Each project is acknowledged for its unique situation as references are drawn from arts, environment and everyday use. Based on a process driven methodology, the intention is to always achieve clarity in form and detail. 

    The practice continues to have presence in both the UK and Turkey.

    Hizmet alanları
    istanbul ve Londra
    Adres
    Istanbul
    Türkiye
    www.flatc.net
