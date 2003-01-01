DİLEKCİ Architects (DDA) is a Istanbul based architectural practice founded by architect Durmus Dilekci. Amongst its completed award-winning projects are; Buyaka mixed-use project,steel structured Hilton Doubltree Avcilar hotel and Mi’Costa hotel and residences.

DDA is currently working on a range of prestigious projects in various areas, including a hotel project in Izmir, an eco-resort project in Antalya, sustainable residences for elderly people in Seferihisar,a kindergarten project -that will be certified with Leed Platinum- in Istanbul and residential projects in Istanbul and Ankara.

Before forming DDA, Durmuş Dilekci co-founded Uras x Dilekci architects (UXD) with Emir Uras in 2003. As of 2014, DDA is formed upon UXD' s vast experience to enhance it even further.

Having lectured extensively on architecture in Turkey, Durmuş Dilekci has also been teaching architecture intermittently as a visitor professor in practiseof architecture at Yildiz Technical University, Istanbul Technical University since 2003. Durmus Dilekci and his colleagues at DDA, work on projects with diverse function for both public and private sector. And they have a wealth of knowledge and perspectives on urban and architectural problems.

Durmus Dilekci was nominated for and received several awards for excellence in architecture. They are also enthusiastic about the collaborating with international design offices on projects in the sense of sharing knowledge and experience.