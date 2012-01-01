İnanç Eray Architects

Inanc Eray Architects is an international design collective established in 2012 in Istanbul. The practice aims creating a collaborative working environment with the specific needs of each project. Commencing work on all scales in the fields of design, architecture and urban planning, the portfolio of the practise is mainly focused on high rise residential and commercial developments, cultural centers, civic buildings and strategical master plans as well as small pavilions and installations.

Experimenting with the cutting edge technology, design software and advanced manufacturing techniques, IEA is constantly trying to expand the boundaries, researching into untested peripheries of the design world. “Design as research” being the main motto, the practice experiments to achieve innovative, sustainable, value added engaging spaces and poetical experiences.

Teamed up with the finest consultants, engineers and specialists, IEA believes in collective consciousness namely hive mind. With this in mind, rather than imposing fixed solutions, the practice nurtures design processes from concept design studies to turn key design packages.

Our studio in Istanbul offers a unique working environment; a mixture of sketching, modelling, rendering, scripting, music, food and humour from people of diverse backgrounds and interests. We are approachable. We promise no lectures. No superiority and no pretensions. Just high ambitions, clarity of thinking and imagination in abundance.