Oytun Berktan Interiors
İç Mimarlar Istanbul
    • "Design with love & live in it with serenity"

     Oytun Berktan has built his brand through a simplicity-driven principle which is a combination of his many creative endeavours; interior design, music, art collection and global travel. From the  multi-national & cultural, City of Istanbul where his company is headquartered Berktan and his team "Oytun Berktan Interiors'' build on his passion for design,maintaining a pleasent portfolio that varies from private homes to hotels and restaurants & bars. 

    Always on the search for new ways to inspire the world of design. Berktan's eye for detail is creating a reputation for quality.

    Hizmet alanları
    istanbul
    Adres
    FAIK PASA YOKUSU 6/2 CUKURCUMA BEYOGLU
    34433 Istanbul
    Türkiye
    +90-2122522270 www.oytunberktan.com

    Değerlendirmeler

    Doğukan Dalgıç
    2 yıldan fazla önce
    Nuray Köroğlu
    3 yıldan fazla önce
    Veysel Ozgen
    6 yıldan fazla önce
