"Design with love & live in it with serenity"

Oytun Berktan has built his brand through a simplicity-driven principle which is a combination of his many creative endeavours; interior design, music, art collection and global travel. From the multi-national & cultural, City of Istanbul where his company is headquartered Berktan and his team "Oytun Berktan Interiors'' build on his passion for design,maintaining a pleasent portfolio that varies from private homes to hotels and restaurants & bars.

Always on the search for new ways to inspire the world of design. Berktan's eye for detail is creating a reputation for quality.