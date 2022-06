As a pioneer and innovative company in contemporary architecture, urban design and landscape architecture, MDesign offers you its experience and expertise with its creative and talented team.

MDesign, aiming to provide creative and unique ideas with its young dynamic design team and experienced consultants, has successfully completed many national and international projects at different scales. The company’s success has also been acknowledged with many design awards in national architecture, urban design and landscape architecture design competitions. Inspired by the nature itself with our contemporary and forward looking projects and services in architecture, urban design, landscape architecture, implementation, consultation, 3D visualisations and animation, automatic irrigation and lighting, MDesign provides livable environments.