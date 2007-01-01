Hande Tözün Interior Design

Tözün interior design studio is established to provide interior architecture and design services for commercial and residential projects in 2007.

The philosophy of the studio is to create projects that differentiate in their unique design qualities and artistic character while providing long lasting and feasible solutions for the operational needs.

The design team approaches all projects with fresh enthusiasm and gives a restless effort in the way of searching the best and the new. The target is always to assist the Project until completion with all its’ design aspects.

The services are provided with a holistic approach. Every item in the Project is a concern of design process and all details are considered since the beginning. The level of presentation documents show our attention applied in the stage of design process.