Ace Architecture Team Members are group of people with a full set of complementary skills required to complete a project.
Team members operate with a high degree of interdependence, share authority and responsibility for self-management, are accountable for the collective performance, and work toward a common goal and shared rewards Ace team becomes more than just a collection of people when a strong sense of mutual commitment creates synergy, thus generating performance greater than the sum of the performance of its individual members.
- Hizmet alanları
- Ankara
- Adres
-
Ankara
Türkiye
www.acemimarlik.com