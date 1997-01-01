Classi Interiors is a turkish manufacturing furniture since 1997.Our factory has a covered area of 21,000 m² in Bursa, Turkey. There are 10 stores in Europe and Asia and many stores are opening perspective.

Classi Interiors produces italian and contemporary designs. Quality for us is just a habit. Our products are constantly given to the style of the day to the utmost satisfaction of our customers. Our brand is recognized as one of the best in terms of quality in Europe.