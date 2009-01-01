Mobi Mobilya

Yasal mülkiyet

Founded in 1983, Mobi is one of the leading contemporary design furniture manufacturers in Turkey. Its founder A. Rasit Karaaslan is an award-winning furniture and interior designer. Today, Mobi is known for its unique designs and its tradition of excellence in woodworking. Its products are sold in select retail stores in Turkey and in more than 15 countries around the world.

Mobi’s production facilities are based in Bursa, where state-of-the-art woodworking technology is complemented with traditional craftsmanship to achive the highest quality standards. An experienced and adaptive team of architects and engineers work in the design department to seek and implement the best possible solutions for the clients’ needs. Besides manufacturing contemporary design furniture for residential use, Mobi offers its high-quality services also in the contract sector. From initial design conceptualization to final installation, it is able to deliver its contract clients a fully integrated experience. Completed projects include 5-star hotels in Turkey and abroad, private villas, corporate offices and luxury retail stores.