MOGAN GROUP Mimarlık Dekorasyon İnşaat LTD. ŞTİ.
İç Mimarlar Ankara
    Erbil Hipodrom Projesi

    MOGAN GROUP olarak 20 seneyi aşmış bilgi ve tecrübelerimizle; Yurtiçi ve Yurtdışı birçok projede mimari & mühendislik planlamadan başlayarak anahtar teslim işler yapmaktayız.

    Gerçekleştirmeyi düşündüğünüz projelerde nereden başlayacağınız ve nasıl yaptıracağınız konusunda sizleri tereddütten kurtarıp "çözüm ortağınız " olarak koordineli bir şekilde başarılı sonuçlar elde etmeyi amaçlıyoruz. 

    Hizmet verdiğimiz sektörler

    - Müstakil yapı (Villa, Köşk)  dekorasyonu & uygulaması - Otel dekorasyonu & uygulaması

    - Kafeterya & restoran dekorasyonu & uygulaması

    - Şirket genel Merkezleri  dekorasyonu & uygulaması

    - VIP Yönetici ofisi  dekorasyonu & uygulaması

    - Çelik konstrüksiyonlu yapıların  dekorasyonu & uygulaması

    - Ticari Binalar & AVM  projelendirilmesi & uygulaması - Mağaza dekorasyonu & uygulaması 

    --------------- ENGLISH -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

    As MOGAN GROUP, we have over 20 years knowledge and experience;

    Starting from architectural & engineering planning, we are doing turn-key works in many projects both in Turkey and abroad.

    We aim to get you successful results in a coordinated way as "your solution partner" by rescuing you hesitantly about where you will start and what you will do in your projects that you think you will implement.

    The main countries we serve as Mogan Group are: 

    - Ankara / Turkey 

    - Arbil (Erbil) / Iraq 

    - Dubai / B.A.E. 

    - Tehran / Iran

    Sectors we serve

    - Detached building (Villa, Pavilion) decoration & application 

    - Hotel decoration & application 

    - Cafeteria & restaurant decoration & application 

    - Decoration & application of company headquarters 

    - VIP Executive office decoration & application 

    - Decoration & application of steel constructions 

    - Commercial Buildings & Shopping Center project design & application 

    - Store decoration & application

    Hizmetler
    • MİMARLIK
    • İÇMİMARLIK
    • PROJELENDİRME
    • TASARIM
    • UYGULAMA
    • ÖZEL İMALAT MOBİLYA
    • DEKORASYON
    • TADİLAT
    • 3d render
    • Hepsini göster: 9 hizme
    Hizmet alanları
    • MİMARLIK İÇMİMARLIK DEKORASYON İNŞAAT
    • ANKARA
    Adres
    Nene Hatun caddesi, No:77 / 4 Gaziosmanpaşa / Çankaya
    06680 Ankara
    Türkiye
    +90-3125170100 www.mogangroup.com.tr
