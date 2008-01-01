현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

Ev dekorasyonuyla ilgili verdiğimiz hizmetten daha iyi faydalanmak için lütfen başka bir tarayıcıyı ücretsiz olarak indirin. İkonun üzerine tıklamanız yeterli!

Odalar
Profesyoneller
Dergi
Kendin Yap
Profesyonel ol
Özel
Oturumu kapat
Bahadır Kul Architects
Mimarlar İstanbul
Genel Bakış 2Projeler (2) 0Yeni Fikirler (0)
Değerlendirmeler (0)
edit edit in admin Değerlendirme iste Yeni proje
Değerlendirme iste Profili düzenle

Projeler

Yeni proje
  • Premium'a geç
    • Nevşehir Bus Terminal, Bahadır Kul Architects Bahadır Kul Architects
    Nevşehir Bus Terminal, Bahadır Kul Architects Bahadır Kul Architects
    Nevşehir Bus Terminal, Bahadır Kul Architects Bahadır Kul Architects
    +21
    Nevşehir Bus Terminal
    BK House, Bahadır Kul Architects Bahadır Kul Architects Modern Evler
    BK House, Bahadır Kul Architects Bahadır Kul Architects Modern Evler
    BK House, Bahadır Kul Architects Bahadır Kul Architects Modern Evler
    +20
    BK House

    BKA / Bahadır Kul Architects is an architectural office that focuses on architecture from urban designs to public use architecture. Founded and directed by Bahadır Kul, BKA currently employs some 30 people with offices in İstanbul, Kayseri and Baghdad. Kayseri City Stadium, Kayseri Intercity Bus Terminal, Kadir Has Convention and Sports Center, Nevşehir Intercity Bus Terminal are BKA brand projects which are established in the first office in Kayseri in 2003. Apart from these, BKA also put the signature on various projects as in transportation, sports, cultural and public buildings. BKA established its second office in İstanbul in 2010 and continues the architectural works actively with national and international projects.

    BKA creates buildings that enrich peoples’ lives. The process of design happens through careful ana­lysis of the site, the surrounding buildings and the program of the project. The complexity, the challenges and the forces of the site make the design process more dynamic. As a young architecture firm, dynamism and the interaction of the disciplines are important qualities. This approach is augmented by a strong commitment to public, clients, academics and the professionals. BKA aims to create projects evolving from the dynamic and creative architecture team.

    Hizmet alanları
    istanbul
    Adres
    Bahadır Kul Architects, Manolya st.,No:12,Bebek St.,Besiktas
    34342 İstanbul
    Türkiye
    +90-2122650100 www.bahadirkul.com.tr
      Add SEO element