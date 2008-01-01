BKA / Bahadır Kul Architects is an architectural office that focuses on architecture from urban designs to public use architecture. Founded and directed by Bahadır Kul, BKA currently employs some 30 people with offices in İstanbul, Kayseri and Baghdad. Kayseri City Stadium, Kayseri Intercity Bus Terminal, Kadir Has Convention and Sports Center, Nevşehir Intercity Bus Terminal are BKA brand projects which are established in the first office in Kayseri in 2003. Apart from these, BKA also put the signature on various projects as in transportation, sports, cultural and public buildings. BKA established its second office in İstanbul in 2010 and continues the architectural works actively with national and international projects.

BKA creates buildings that enrich peoples’ lives. The process of design happens through careful ana­lysis of the site, the surrounding buildings and the program of the project. The complexity, the challenges and the forces of the site make the design process more dynamic. As a young architecture firm, dynamism and the interaction of the disciplines are important qualities. This approach is augmented by a strong commitment to public, clients, academics and the professionals. BKA aims to create projects evolving from the dynamic and creative architecture team.