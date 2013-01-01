현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

SOTO
İç Mimarlar İstanbul
Projeler

    ERENKOY RESIDENCE

    SOTO designs and executes interiors, environments and products, providing creative direction.

    Focusing on creating individual experiences, SOTO’s work is shaped by bringing together interdisciplinary knowledge of fine arts and architecture. As an Istanbul-based studio, SOTO’s projects reflect the vibrant, impulsive and cross boundary nature of its origins. 

    The experimentation with conventions through shifted clean geometries and reclaimed materials sets SOTO apart. Inspired by historical objects, patterns and art SOTO offers a complete crafted approach. 

    The studio was founded in 2013 with the vision of interior architects Dicle Begüm Arslan and Hatice Küstür.  Since then,SOTO has collaborated with individuals and brands to bring out the true potential of interior spaces.

    Hizmetler
    Interior Architecture & Creative Direction
    Hizmet alanları
    İstanbul
    Adres
    CUMHURİYET MAH. KAZIM ORBAY CAD. NO: 44/A BOMONTİ ŞİŞLİ
    34381 İstanbul
    Türkiye
    +90-5352115135 www.soto-lab.com
