GAEAforms is a new deluxe, manufacturing and design company that specializes in the highest quality furniture design and production of innovative, dynamic, experimental and high-end furniture. Specially designed for a desirable lifestyle, the creation includes products for living, working, entertaining and relaxing spaces.

GAEAforms creates the 'value' in the form of entertainment, experience and self identity where the creations are timeless, natural forms that serve as simple solutions to our lifestyle needs. Combined aesthetic appeal with improved structural strength, the award-winning designs strike the perfect balance between form and function for the contemporary world.