GAEAforms
Mobilya & Aksesuarlar Izmir
    • GAEAforms is a new deluxe, manufacturing and design company that specializes in the highest quality furniture design and production of innovative, dynamic, experimental and high-end furniture. Specially designed for a desirable lifestyle, the creation includes products for living, working, entertaining and relaxing spaces.

    GAEAforms creates the 'value' in the form of entertainment, experience and self identity where the creations are timeless, natural forms that serve as simple solutions to our lifestyle needs. Combined aesthetic appeal with improved structural strength, the award-winning designs strike the perfect balance between form and function for the contemporary world.

    Hizmet alanları
    İzmir
    Adres
    54 Sokak No : 1 Sasalı / Cigli
    35621 Izmir
    Türkiye
    +90-2323273383 www.gaeaforms.com
