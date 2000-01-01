현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

DENIZ TUNC DESIGN
Tasarımcılar Istanbul
    • DENIZ TUNC SHOWROOM, DENIZ TUNC DESIGN DENIZ TUNC DESIGN Ev İçiAksesuarlar & Dekorasyon
    DENIZ TUNC SHOWROOM
    ISTANBUL, DENIZ TUNC DESIGN DENIZ TUNC DESIGN Ev İçiEvcil Hayvan Aksesuarları
    ISTANBUL

    Istanbul based designer Deniz Tunc is renowned for her compelling collections of furniture and lighting, instantly recognizable by its sculptural forms and textures.

    Designed by Deniz Tunc, each art furniture and lighting is manufactured by the hands of skilled artisans reviving the Turkish traditional handicrafts.

    Creating residential and commercial interiors, she defines herself as an "Ambiance Consultant". Deniz Tunc calls her lighting designs "The Jewels of the Interiors" as the most exclusive and distinctive pieces in her showroom.

    Deniz Tunc received her B.A. in Stage Design from Mimar Sinan Uiversity and her M.A. in industrial Design from Marmara University. She has worked as an artistic director and costume designer of various films and commercials. She has also designed leather goods for a number of brands.

    Deniz Tunc Design was founded in 2000 on the principle of offering an exceptional value in interior design services to businesses and private individuals. 

    Specialized in residential interior, lighting & furniture design, based in Istanbul Nisantasi, the firm has taken on projects throughout Turkey, Qatar, Kuwait, UK, France, Russia, USA, Algeria, Kazakhstan, United Arab Emirates and so on.

    instagram:  @DENIZTUNCDESIGN

    Hizmetler
    • Lighting & furniture design
    • Interior Design
    Hizmet alanları
    • Interior Design
    • Furniture Design
    • light design
    • istanbul
    Şirket ödülleri
    The Lighting Designer of the Year Prize in 2007 by Elle Décor Magazine.
    Adres
    Abdi İpekçi Cad. 22/2 Nişantaşı İstanbul Turkey
    34367 Istanbul
    Türkiye
    +90-2122321216 deniztunc.com

    Trio Gacha Girls
    Tasarımlar harika görünüyor!
    11 ay önce
    Ayse Şen
    1 yıldan fazla önce
    Ferhat Kılıç
    neredeyse 3 yıl önce
