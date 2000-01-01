Istanbul based designer Deniz Tunc is renowned for her compelling collections of furniture and lighting, instantly recognizable by its sculptural forms and textures.

Designed by Deniz Tunc, each art furniture and lighting is manufactured by the hands of skilled artisans reviving the Turkish traditional handicrafts.

Creating residential and commercial interiors, she defines herself as an "Ambiance Consultant". Deniz Tunc calls her lighting designs "The Jewels of the Interiors" as the most exclusive and distinctive pieces in her showroom.

Deniz Tunc received her B.A. in Stage Design from Mimar Sinan Uiversity and her M.A. in industrial Design from Marmara University. She has worked as an artistic director and costume designer of various films and commercials. She has also designed leather goods for a number of brands.

Deniz Tunc Design was founded in 2000 on the principle of offering an exceptional value in interior design services to businesses and private individuals.

Specialized in residential interior, lighting & furniture design, based in Istanbul Nisantasi, the firm has taken on projects throughout Turkey, Qatar, Kuwait, UK, France, Russia, USA, Algeria, Kazakhstan, United Arab Emirates and so on.

instagram: @DENIZTUNCDESIGN