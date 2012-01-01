GOOA|GLOBAL OFFICE OF ARCHITECTURE

GOOA was launched by Arch. Emre ARSLAN in Istanbul in 2011.

We design reliable, comfortable and modern buildings. Feature of our approach is using of quality local materials and modern technologies. Thus, we use materials, tested by time and area, where the project will be. And, by using modern technologies, we create new forms and ‘‘prominent face’’ for each building.

Our customers get the most individual assistance to projects, based on the consideration of the program and the clients need, and the understanding of historic, cultural, social, climate and urban context of each project.

Contact us, we can cause irreversible benefit each other.