GOOA|GLOBAL OFFICE OF ARCHITECTURE
Mimarlar Istanbul
    • LEA CORNER OFFICE BUILDING, GOOA|GLOBAL OFFICE OF ARCHITECTURE GOOA|GLOBAL OFFICE OF ARCHITECTURE Ticari alanlar
    LEA CORNER OFFICE BUILDING
    Adana Ticaret Odası Yeni Hizmet Binası Katılımcı Proje, GOOA|GLOBAL OFFICE OF ARCHITECTURE GOOA|GLOBAL OFFICE OF ARCHITECTURE Ticari alanlar
    Adana Ticaret Odası Yeni Hizmet Binası Katılımcı Proje
    MERTER SHOPPING MALL, GOOA|GLOBAL OFFICE OF ARCHITECTURE GOOA|GLOBAL OFFICE OF ARCHITECTURE Ticari alanlar
    MERTER SHOPPING MALL
    TROYA MUSEUM, GOOA|GLOBAL OFFICE OF ARCHITECTURE GOOA|GLOBAL OFFICE OF ARCHITECTURE Ticari alanlar
    TROYA MUSEUM
    Lea Çeşme Houses, GOOA|GLOBAL OFFICE OF ARCHITECTURE GOOA|GLOBAL OFFICE OF ARCHITECTURE Modern Evler
    Lea Çeşme Houses
    Residential '' Ferikent'', GOOA|GLOBAL OFFICE OF ARCHITECTURE GOOA|GLOBAL OFFICE OF ARCHITECTURE Modern Evler
    Residential '' Ferikent''

    GOOA was launched by Arch. Emre ARSLAN in Istanbul in 2011.

          We design reliable, comfortable and modern buildings. Feature of our approach is using of quality local materials  and  modern technologies. Thus, we use materials, tested by time and area, where the project will be. And, by using modern technologies, we create new forms and ‘‘prominent face’’ for each building. 

    Our customers get the most individual assistance to projects, based on the consideration of the program and the clients need, and the understanding of historic, cultural, social, climate and urban context of each project.

    Contact us, we can cause irreversible benefit each other.

       

    Hizmetler
    Mimarlık, iç mimarlık, ve Proje Geliştirme
    Hizmet alanları
    • Architects & Designers Mimarlık & Tasarım
    • Mimari
    • Mimari Proje Uygulamaları
    • MİMARİ&İÇ MİMARİ PROJE VE UYGULAMALAR
    • istanbul
    Adres
    Caferağa mah./ Gürbüztürk sk. no: 25/4 Moda/Kadıköy
    Istanbul
    Türkiye
    +902163464692905327290047 www.gooa.org
